Iron Ore Heads For 10% Weekly Surge As China Outlook Improves

The steel-making commodity suffered from a brutal slump in the first quarter, sinking below $100 a ton, on signs that global seaborne supplies were running ahead of demand as China battled a persistent property crisis. While real estate has yet to see a clear turnaround, other macro prints have pointed to a revival in broader conditions. The country is the world’s largest iron ore importer, and plays a pivotal role in the market supplied by pits in Australia and Brazil.