IPO Rush: MTR-Parent Orkla India To Open For Bidding; Three SME Offers On D-Street

MTR-parent Orkla India Ltd. is the only mainboard offering on Dalal Street this week. The IPO will open for subscription on Oct. 29 and close on Oct. 31. Investors can bid in the range of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share, according to a public advertisement.

The minimum bid lot size is 20 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 13,900 at the lower price band and Rs 14,600 at the upper price band.

The company will invite bids from large institutions via the anchor round on Oct. 28.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Nov. 3. Orkla India will list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 6.

The company has offered to sell 2.28 crore shares worth up to Rs 1,667 crore via an offer for sale. Promoter Orkla Asia Pacific, along with public shareholder Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, will participate in the OFS.

Currently, Orkla Asia Pacific Pte owns 90% stake in the company, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran hold 5% each.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire amount of money will go to the selling shareholders.