Orkla India IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal Ahead Of October 29 Launch?
The company announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering on Friday, October 24.
Orkla India Ltd., the owner of spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 29.
As the subscription date nears, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other important details about the MTR Foods-Parent Orkla India
IPO.
Orkla India IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Orkla India IPO was Rs 60 as of 12:01 p.m. on October 24. With a price band cap of Rs 730, the estimated listing price is Rs 790. This suggests an expected gain of 8.22% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Orkla India IPO Details
The IPO of Orkla India will open for subscription on October 29 and close on October 31.
The company has offered to sell 2.28 crore shares worth up to Rs 1,667 crore via an offer for sale. Promoter Orkla Asia Pacific, along with public shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, will participate in the OFS.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share.
The minimum bid lot size is 20 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 13,900 at the lower price band and Rs 14,600 at the upper price band.
ICICI Securities Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., J.P. Morgan India Pvt., and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the lead book running managers to the IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire amount of money will go to the selling shareholders.
The company will invite bids from large institutions via the anchor round on October 28.
The allotment of Orkla India shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on November 3. Shares of Orkla India are set to denut on the BSE and NSE on November 6.
Refer to Orkla India's IPO RHP document here for more details.
Orkla India IPO Business And Financials
Orkla India is a multi-category food company deeply rooted in the South Indian culinary. It manufactures products such as spices and masalas, ready-to-eat sweets, and breakfast mixes under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern and has a portfolio of over 400 products across these categories.
As of March 31, 2025, the company's network comprised 843 distributors and 1,800 sub-distributors across 28 states and five union territories.
The company is a subsidiary of Orkla ASA, a Norway-listed industrial, long-term investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented companies.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.