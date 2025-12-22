Infosys Shares Retreat After Hitting Nine-Month High — Here's Why The Stock Is Buzzing

The rapid surge in ADR took place without there being any fundamental news point or development in and around Infosys.

Although the Infosys ADRs are back to normal levels, the entire chaos caused on Friday's session forced the company to issue a statement, where it admitted there was no fundamental news that drove the price higher.

In a regulatory filing, the IT major confirmed that the volatility triggered trading pauses but stated, "There are no material events that require disclosure".

Currently trading at a relatively strength index of 58, which suggests neutral market sentiment, shares of Infosys have fallen more than 10% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.4%.