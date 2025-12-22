Infosys Shares Retreat After Hitting Nine-Month High — Here's Why The Stock Is Buzzing
Currently trading at a relatively strength index of 58, which suggests neutral market sentiment, shares of Infosys have fallen more than 10% on a year-to-date basis.
Shares of Infosys Ltd. are buzzing on Monday's trade, which comes on the back of Friday's anomaly in the NYSE that saw the company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) spiking up to 40%.
Infosys shares had reached Rs 1,693 in early trade, its highest level since March 10, 2025. The stock has since retreated and is currently trading at Rs 1,675. This accounts for gains of more than 2% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 1,638.
Infosys share price surges on Monday. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
The positive stock movement comes on the back of ADR spike, as mentioned earlier, with Infosys ADRs, which normally trade in a stable range, skyrocketed from the previous close of roughly $19.17 to a 52-week high of $30 within minutes of the opening bell.
The surge triggered multiple "Limit Up-Limit Down" (LULD) circuit breakers, forcing the exchange to temporarily suspend trading.
ALSO READ
Infosys ADR Spike: What Led To The 50% Surge? Company Issues Clarification — Details Inside
The rapid surge in ADR took place without there being any fundamental news point or development in and around Infosys.
Although the Infosys ADRs are back to normal levels, the entire chaos caused on Friday's session forced the company to issue a statement, where it admitted there was no fundamental news that drove the price higher.
In a regulatory filing, the IT major confirmed that the volatility triggered trading pauses but stated, "There are no material events that require disclosure".
Currently trading at a relatively strength index of 58, which suggests neutral market sentiment, shares of Infosys have fallen more than 10% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.4%.