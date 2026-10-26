From Shriram Finance To SBI Cards: Buy, Add Or Reduce? Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q2 Review And Target Prices

HDFC Securities has reviewed the Q2 FY27 performance of Infosys, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HPCL and Godrej Properties, retaining its ratings while revising target prices for select stocks based on earnings performance, growth prospects and sector-specific challenges.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has reviewed the Q2 FY27 performance of nine companies, including Infosys, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Godrej Properties, retaining its existing ratings across all nine stocks while revising target prices for eight.

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In this report, the brokerage maintained Buy ratings on Infosys, DCB Bank, HPCL and Godrej Properties. It retained Add ratings on Shriram Finance and Torrent Pharma, while maintaining Reduce ratings on SBI Cards, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

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The brokerage raised its target price for Shriram Finance to Rs 1,210 from Rs 1,200, SBI Cards to Rs 600 from Rs 595, IndusInd Bank to Rs 815 from Rs 760, DCB Bank to Rs 270 from Rs 245, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories to Rs 1,270 from Rs 1,200.

Meanwhile, it cut its target price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals to Rs 5,000 from Rs 5,270 and HPCL to Rs 415 from Rs 445. The brokerage kept its targets unchanged for Infosys at Rs 1,250 and Godrej Properties at Rs 2,258.

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