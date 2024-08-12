India's Top 10 Most Valued Firms Loss Rs 27,272 Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, TCS

India's 10 top-valued firms collectively lost Rs 27,272.51 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and tech giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers, in line with a rally in equities. Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 9.25 points, or 0.04%, lower at 24,358.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 56.99 points, or 0.07%, lower at 79,648.92.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 17,321.39 crore, bringing its market capitalisation to Rs 19.77 lakh crore, while TCS lost Rs 13,044.52 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 15.34 lakh crore. State Bank of India Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were also among the losers in the session.

On the other hand, Infosys' valuation rose from Rs 9,359.26 crore to Rs 7.44 lakh crore. HDFC Bank also added Rs 7,440.64 crore to its market capitalisation, taking it to Rs 12.60 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the gainers in the session.