India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 53,347.88 Crore In Market Cap Led By HUL, ICICI Bank

India's top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 53,347.88 crore in market valuation on Monday, led by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. While Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and TCS Ltd. were among the losers in the session.

HUL gained Rs 19,466.36 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6.86 lakh crore, and ICICI Bank added Rs 18,891.97 crore, raising its market cap to Rs 8.68 lakh crore.

ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were also among the gainers on the day.

The benchmark stock indices reversed losses to close higher on Monday, buoyed by financial stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.25 points, or 0.34% higher, at 24,936.40 to snap a three-session fall. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 375.61 points, or 0.46%, up at 81,559.54, reversing a four-day decline.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.42% to 24,957.50, while the Sensex jumped 0.58% to 81,653.36.