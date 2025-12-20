Business NewsMarketsIndia's Volatility Index Hits All-Time Low: Here's What It Means For Investors
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Volatility Index Hits All-Time Low: Here's What It Means For Investors

The record-low VIX reflects compressed volatility expectations, reducing the probability of sharp near-term moves.

20 Dec 2025, 09:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
sensex, nifty, stock market today, indian stock market, trump tariff impact
(Source: NDTV Profit) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India’s volatility gauge, the India VIX, slipped to a record low of 9.52, signalling extremely subdued expectations of near-term market swings even as benchmark indices remain locked in a consolidation phase.

The decline in volatility comes at a time when the Nifty has reclaimed levels above its 20-day exponential moving average, snapping a four-session losing streak, but continues to struggle for a decisive breakout. The index closed at 25,966.40, up 150.85 points, though it has failed to post a positive weekly close for three consecutive weeks.

According to technical analysts at SAMCO Securities, the Nifty remains entrenched in a broader consolidation range, marked by a pattern of lower highs. While a double-bottom formation has strengthened support at lower levels, upside momentum remains capped below the 26,100–26,200 resistance zone, raising the risk of rallies turning into bull traps.

The record-low VIX reflects compressed volatility expectations, reducing the probability of sharp near-term moves. Analysts note that as long as volatility remains muted and the Nifty holds above the 25,800–25,700 demand zone, the market is likely to witness time-wise consolidation rather than a steep correction.

Derivatives data also points to caution. Heavy call writing at the 26,000 strike has reinforced overhead resistance, while put writers have shifted positions lower, signalling expectations of a range-bound market. The Put-Call Ratio has improved to 1.10, suggesting marginally better sentiment but not a decisive shift in trend.

Market participants say a sustained breakout above 26,100 would be needed to revive bullish momentum, potentially opening the door to 26,350. Conversely, a break below 25,900 could invite fresh selling pressure and extend the consolidation.

ALSO READ

Nifty To Hit 30,000? HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Others Set Bullish 2026 Target For D-Street
Opinion
Nifty To Hit 30,000? HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Others Set Bullish 2026 Target For D-Street
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT