IFCI Share Price Today: Stock Jumps 8% — What's Driving the Rally?

IFCI Share Price Today: IFCI shares were in demand on Thursday, with the stock rallying as much as 7.81% to hit an intraday high of Rs 80.95 on the BSE.

At 9:26 am, IFCI share price was trading 6.81% higher at Rs 80.19. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading largely flat at around 74,323 levels.

The sharp rise in IFCI shares came amid heavy trading activity on both the BSE and NSE, indicating heightened investor interest in the stock.

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IFCI Share Price: Heavy Trading Volumes

On the BSE, around 40.62 lakh IFCI shares changed hands, with the traded value standing at Rs 32.07 crore.

Meanwhile, trading activity was significantly higher on the NSE, where around 419.96 lakh shares worth Rs 333.20 crore were traded.

The surge in volumes accompanied the sharp intraday move in the stock.

IFCI Share Price History

Despite Thursday's sharp rebound, IFCI shares have remained volatile in recent sessions.

The stock has declined around 12% over the past five trading sessions. On a one-month basis, IFCI shares are down around 1.5%.

However, the stock has delivered strong gains over longer periods. IFCI shares have climbed approximately 41.2% over the past six months, while the stock has gained around 46.6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

About IFCI

IFCI Ltd, formerly Industrial Finance Corporation of India, is India's first development finance institution, established in 1948. The government-backed financial institution provides project financing and advisory services and also supports various government initiatives, including Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

What Investors Should Watch

With Thursday's rally accompanied by substantial volumes, investors will be watching whether IFCI can sustain the momentum and recover from its recent five-session decline. The stock's ability to hold above the Rs 80 mark could remain a key near-term focus.



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