ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Shares Gain 3% As Promoter Seeks To Retain 21.9% Stake

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. gained over 3% in trade on Thursday, June 18, after sources indicated that the insurer's UK-based co-promoter Prudential Plc. plans to retain its stake rather than trimming its equity. According to sources familiar with the development, Prudential Plc is looking to maintain its entire 21.9% stake in ICICI Prudential Life and may apply to India's insurance regulating body IRDAI to be classified as a 'strategic investor' instead of a promoter.

Investors reacted positively to the clarity surrounding the stake holding. On Thursday, shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. opened at Rs 506.80 against a previous close of Rs 503.65 and extended gains by 3% to hit an intraday high of Rs 521.25 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 3.05% higher at Rs 519 apiece against a rise of 0.16% to 24,124.90 in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index. The stock has gained 13% in one week, 2% in one month, but has lost 22% on a year-to-date basis. The insurer commands a market cap of Rs 75,197.92 crore, according to stock exchange data.

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Prudential Plc. seeks 'stratetic investor' tag

To retain its stake while altering its formal role, the UK financial services giant is expected to file an application with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to be reclassified as a "strategic investor" rather than a "promoter." The potential reclassification hinges on regulatory thresholds defined by India's insurance watchdog. Under IRDAI guidelines, an entity is generally classified as a promoter if it holds a stake exceeding 25%.

Since Prudential's current holding sits below that threshold at 21.9%, the move to relinquish promoter status aligns with existing regulatory frameworks. If approved by IRDAI, the shift would allow Prudential to retain its entire 21.9% equity position untouched and declassify itself from the stricter regulatory/compliance obligations tied to "promoter" status in India. The move will also allow it to transition to a strategic investor which will reassure the market that the British insurer is not looking to execute a bulk block deal or exit the joint venture.

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ICICI Prudential Life's stock saw increased buying momentum as the news effectively removes the 'overhang' of a potential large-scale stake sale by the foreign partner, which is otherwise a common worry for shareholders when promoter dynamics shift. By opting for a strategic investor route, Prudential Plc signals continued confidence in the growth trajectory of India's life insurance sector while optimizing its corporate structuring in the domestic insurer.

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