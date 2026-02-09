Gulf Oil Q3 Results: Net Profit Slumps 22%, Dividend Of Rs 21 Declared — Check Record Date

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share with face value of Rs 2, after announcing its quarterly financial results for Q3 FY26 on Monday.

"The Board has declared and approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs 21/- per equity share of the face value of Rs 2/- each (1,050% of the face value of Rs 2/-) for the financial year 2025-26," the company said in an exchange filing.

To determine who is eligible for the receiving the dividend payout, Feb. 13, 2026 has been set as the record date.

The company's net profit for the quarter under review slipped 22% to Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 97.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Though, revenue from operations rose over 10% to Rs 1,018 crore from Rs 920 crore in the correponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also ticked 8.2% higher to Rs 133 crore from Rs 123 crore. Margin narrowed slightly from 13.3% to 13% in quarter ended Dec. 31.

Gulf Oil Q3FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 21.9% at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 97.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 1,018 crore versus Rs 920 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 123 crore YoY

Margin at 13% versus 13.3% YoY

Gulf Oil Share Price

Gulf Oil's stock ended 4.5% higher at Rs 1,165 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compares to a 0.68% advance in the Nifty index. The share price has risen 0.14% in the last 12 months.

