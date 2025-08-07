Gold Silver Prices Rise After Fresh Tariffs — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices were higher along with silver on Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed fresh tariffs adding up to 50% on India. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 101,360 per 10 gm. As per the India Bullion Association, the commodity was trading at Rs 1,01,430 per 10 gm on Wednesday.

Gold has been seeing a steady climb for nearly the last six months, as traders heightened activity in the safe haven asset following the first announcement of tariffs by the US on other nations. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 100,82 on June 22. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.

Last week gold prices increased by 0.79% and closed at $3,362 levels. On MCX, prices closed higher by 1.98% and closed at 99,754 levels. There was a risk premium safe haven demand paired with political and economic uncertainty that supported the gold prices.