Gold, Silver Prices June 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold and silver prices in India fell on Thursday as the US dollar gained strength amid weak global trends. Gold prices extended their decline as a powerful rally in the US dollar and growing expectations of tighter monetary policy continued to pressure precious metals, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,41,220 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,11,710 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,980.63 an ounce at 10:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver declined 1.3% to $56.66 an ounce, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,40,780 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,40,590. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,40,540, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,41,640 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,41,450 and Rs 1,41,340 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) Gold 22 Karat (Rs) City 1 Gram 10 Gram City 1 Gram 10 Gram Mumbai 14,078 1,40,780 Mumbai 12,905 1,29,048 New Delhi 14,054 1,40,540 New Delhi 12,883 1,28,828 Kolkata 14,059 1,40,590 Kolkata 12,887 1,28,874 Chennai 14,164 1,41,640 Chennai 12,984 1,29,837 Bangalore 14,134 1,41,340 Bangalore 12,956 1,29,562 Hyderabad 14,145 1,41,450 Hyderabad 12,966 1,29,663

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,15,940 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,15,570 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,16,570 and Rs 2,14,250 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,16,110 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,15,650.

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