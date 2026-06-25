Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Stays Below Rs 1.39 Lakh Amid Strong Dollar

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate slipped on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, June 25, extending its losses as US dollar strengthened.

At 9:10 am on Thursday, the MCX gold July futures contract fell 0.53% to Rs 1,38,786 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures dropped 1.2% to Rs 2,10,519 per kg.

In the global market as well, gold continued to drop, a day after US dollar advanced and possibility of interest rate hike led the precious metal to trade below $4,000 an ounce for the first time since November, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Gold declined up to 0.9% to trade around $3,964, wiping off nearly 3% in the previous session. A US dollar-linked gauge rose 0.8% this week, making gold more costlier for buyers in other currencies as the bullion is priced in the American currency.

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