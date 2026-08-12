Gold Rate Today: What Are 24K And 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on August 12?

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India edged up on Wednesday. According to bullions.co.in, 24K gold was quoted at Rs 1,53,840 per 10 grams at the India level, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,36,150 per kg as of 06:28 am.
Gold Price Today In India
At the national level, 24K gold was at Rs 1,53,840 per 10gm and 22K gold at Rs 1,41,020 per 10gm. On a yearly basis, gold has surged 53.46%.
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Notably, Chennai reported the highest gold prices, closely followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The same trend was seen in silver, with Chennai leading and Hyderabad and Bengaluru trailing closely.
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major metros based on latest data:
- Mumbai: Rs 1,53,570 per 10gm
- Delhi: Rs 1,53,300 per 10gm
- Chennai: Rs 1,54,010 per 10gm
- Kolkata: Rs 1,53,360 per 10gm
- Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,690 per 10gm
- Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,810 per 10gm
For 22K gold, Mumbai was at Rs 1,40,773, Delhi at Rs 1,40,525, Chennai at Rs 141,176, Kolkata at Rs 140,580, Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,883, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,993 per 10gm.
Silver Price Today
Silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,36,150 per kg at India level. Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,18,439 per kg. Notably, Silver prices have rallied 107.49% over the last one year. It was at Rs 113,810 per kg on August 12, 2025.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on latest data:
- Mumbai: Rs 2,35,720 per kg
- Delhi: Rs 2,35,320 per kg
- Chennai: Rs 2,36,410 per kg
- Kolkata: Rs 2,35,410 per kg
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,35,910 per kg
- Hyderabad: Rs 2,36,100 per kg
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