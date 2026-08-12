Gold Rate Today: What Are 24K And 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on August 12?

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India edged up on Wednesday. According to bullions.co.in, 24K gold was quoted at Rs 1,53,840 per 10 grams at the India level, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,36,150 per kg as of 06:28 am.

Gold Price Today In India

At the national level, 24K gold was at Rs 1,53,840 per 10gm and 22K gold at Rs 1,41,020 per 10gm. On a yearly basis, gold has surged 53.46%.

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Notably, Chennai reported the highest gold prices, closely followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The same trend was seen in silver, with Chennai leading and Hyderabad and Bengaluru trailing closely.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major metros based on latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,570 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,53,300 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,54,010 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,360 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,690 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,810 per 10gm

For 22K gold, Mumbai was at Rs 1,40,773, Delhi at Rs 1,40,525, Chennai at Rs 141,176, Kolkata at Rs 140,580, Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,883, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,993 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,36,150 per kg at India level. Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,18,439 per kg. Notably, Silver prices have rallied 107.49% over the last one year. It was at Rs 113,810 per kg on August 12, 2025.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,35,720 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,35,320 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,36,410 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,35,410 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,35,910 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,36,100 per kg

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