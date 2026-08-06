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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 6

Gold prices remained elevated on August 6, with 24K gold at Rs 1,48,780 per 10 grams and 22K gold at Rs 1,36,382. Check the latest city-wise rates for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 6
Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.
NDTV Profit/ AI Generated

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,48,780 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,28,350 per kg around 6.20 am on Thursday,  Aug. 6, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,48,780 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,382 per 10gm. In the past month, 24K gold price gained around 2% while during the past year it is up 47%.

Among the top cities in India, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,48,510 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,48,250 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,48,940 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,48,310 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,48,620 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,48,740 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,134, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,35,896, Chennai at Rs 1,36,528, Kolkata at Rs 1,35,951, Bengaluru at Rs 1,36,235, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,345 per 10gm. 

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,28,350 per kg on Thursday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,11,224 per kg. Silver 999 fine was down 1.17% over a month; however, it remained up with more than 100% gains over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,27,940 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,27,550 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,28,600 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,27,640 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,28,120 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,28,300 per kg

Also Read: Kalyan Jewellers Shines After Strong Q1; ICICI Securities Raises Target Price — Check Upside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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