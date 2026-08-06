Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 6

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,48,780 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,28,350 per kg around 6.20 am on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,48,780 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,382 per 10gm. In the past month, 24K gold price gained around 2% while during the past year it is up 47%.

Among the top cities in India, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,48,510 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,48,250 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,48,940 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,48,310 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,48,620 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,48,740 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,134, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,35,896, Chennai at Rs 1,36,528, Kolkata at Rs 1,35,951, Bengaluru at Rs 1,36,235, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,345 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,28,350 per kg on Thursday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,11,224 per kg. Silver 999 fine was down 1.17% over a month; however, it remained up with more than 100% gains over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,27,940 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,27,550 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,28,600 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,27,640 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,28,120 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,28,300 per kg

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