Gold Price Surges To New High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices surged to a fresh high on Friday after the safe-haven demand rose on the back of US President Donald Trump's tariffs doubling on India. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,01,790 per 10 gm. As per the India Bullion Association, the commodity was trading at Rs 101,360 per 10 gm on Thursday.

Gold has been seeing a steady climb for nearly the last six months, as traders heightened activity in the safe haven asset following the first announcement of tariffs by the US on other nations. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had previously climbed to was Rs 100,82 on June 22, before hitting a fresh high this week. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.

There was a risk premium safe haven demand paired with political and economic uncertainty that supported the shooting gains of gold prices.