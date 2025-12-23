Gold And Silver Prices Surge — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities

Bullion markets across India witnessed a significant surge on Tuesday, Dec.23 with both gold and silver prices rising, according to the India Bullion Association.

Driven by a combination of global geopolitical tensions, a weakening US dollar, and aggressive central bank buying, the domestic price of 24-karat gold surged past the Rs 1,37,070 per 10-gram mark, while silver neared the Rs 2,12,860 per kilogram milestone in major cities.