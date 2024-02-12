Godrej Industries Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q3 Profit Halves

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.65%, the lowest level since Jan. 2, before paring loss to trade 5.65% lower at 10:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.50% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 83.05% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.

The one analysts tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 28.2%.