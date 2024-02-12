Godrej Industries Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q3 Profit Halves

NDTV ProfitMarketsGodrej Industries Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q3 Profit Halves
The company's consolidated net profit fell 56.87% year-on-year to Rs 164.6 crore during the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing.

12 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godrej Industries Ltd.'s chemical manufacturing plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Godrej Industries Ltd.'s chemical manufacturing plant. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd. tumbled over 6% on Monday after its profit more than halved in third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Godrej Industries' revenue also fell 6.58% to Rs 3,590.1 crore.

Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6.58% at Rs 3,590.1 crore.

  • Ebitda down 25.16% at Rs 279.3 crore.

  • Margin narrows 193 basis point to 7.78%.

  • Net profit down 56.87% at Rs 164.6 crore.

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.65%, the lowest level since Jan. 2, before paring loss to trade 5.65% lower at 10:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.50% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 83.05% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.

The one analysts tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 28.2%.

