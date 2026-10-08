GM Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 13% To Rs 39 Crore; Revenue Grows 20% YoY

GM Breweries reported a net profit of Rs 39.3 crore for the second quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 12.6% from Rs 34.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue in Q2FY27 grew 19.9% to Rs 214 crore from Rs 181 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 11.2% to Rs 49.8 crore from Rs 44.8 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 23.3% from 24.8%, YoY.

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GM Breweries manufactures and markets country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). Its products include GM Santra, GM Doctor and GM Limbu Punch.

GM Breweries Share Price Movement

GM Breweries share price remianed volatile on Thursday, as the stock gave up early gains. The alcohol stock initially rose as much as 2.41% to Rs 1,010.00 apiece on the BSE. It declined as much as 6.6% to an intraday low of Rs 921.00 apiece on the BSE.

GM Breweries shares fell over 2% in three months and 9% in six months. The stock has tanked 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the smallcap stock has risen 23% in one year and has rallied 50% in three months.

At 12:45 PM, GM Breweries share price was trading 4.08% lower at Rs 946.00 apiece on the BSE.

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