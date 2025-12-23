Asian Stocks Rise, Extending Record Global Rally: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia extended their two-day advance after bullish momentum lifted shares on Wall Street, indicating that a much-touted year-end rally is taking hold.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific equities rose 0.3% early on Tuesday after an index of global stocks set a fresh closing record. Japan’s Topix climbed 0.5%. US index futures were up slightly, while gold added to its gains after finishing at an all-time high.

The upbeat mood in the US session helped the S&P 500 erase December losses and put it on course for an eighth straight month of gains, which would mark the longest winning run since 2018. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. led megacaps higher.

“Everything is shaping up for a festive end to the year,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “This week is being driven by technical tailwinds, a bit of stimulus optimism, and self-fulfilling prophecy, all of which are setting up a strong year-end and a solid start to next year.”

The risk-on moves weighed on Treasuries, which sold across the curve Monday. Both two-year and 10-year yields rose around two basis points. Traders are loading up on Treasury options targeting a bond rally that would send 10-year yields back to 4% in coming weeks, a level not seen since the end of November.