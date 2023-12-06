FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Being Buyers For 8 Sessions

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Wednesday after remaining net buyers for eight consecutive sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 79.88 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and bought stocks worth Rs 1,372.18 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,731 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.