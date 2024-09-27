FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day Of Buying
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1209.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth day and purchased equities worth Rs 6,886.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,245 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 25,215.3 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 25,214.5 crore.
At close, the Nifty was 37.10 points or 0.14%, down at 26,178.95 and the Sensex was 264.27 points or 0.31%, lower at 85,571.85. Intraday, both the Nifty and Sensex gained around 0.2% to hit fresh highs of 26,277.35 points and 85,978.25 points, respectively.