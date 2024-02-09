FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 141.95 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.87 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 28,819 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.