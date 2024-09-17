FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 482.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 874.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 73,782 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.