FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 16,477.8 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 11,514.6 crore.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 482.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 874.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 73,782 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The Nifty settled 34.80 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the Sensex ended 90.88 points or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and the Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.