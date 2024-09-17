Nifty, Sensex End At Record High As Airtel, L&T Lead: Market Wrap
The broader indices underperformed as both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.1% lower.
The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Throughout the session, the benchmarks traded near record highs, while market participants shifted their focus to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, starting later in the day.
The Nifty settled 34.80 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the Sensex ended 90.88 points or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and the Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.
"Ahead of the much-awaited event: the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the market participants remained cautious, which was reflected through range-bound activities across the board," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.
Airtel, L&T, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains in the index.
Tata Motors Ltd., ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed on the index.
On the NSE, seven sectors ended higher, four declined and one remained flat out of 12. The Nifty Realty rose the most, while the Media declined the most.
The broader indices underperformed as both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.1% lower.
Nine out of the 20 sectoral indices on the BSE ended lower and 11 rose. BSE Metal fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 2,237 stocks fell, 1,712 rose and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.