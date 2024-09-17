Nifty, Sensex End At Record High As Airtel, L&T Lead: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Throughout the session, the benchmarks traded near record highs, while market participants shifted their focus to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, starting later in the day.

The Nifty settled 34.80 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the Sensex ended 90.88 points or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and the Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.

"Ahead of the much-awaited event: the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the market participants remained cautious, which was reflected through range-bound activities across the board," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.