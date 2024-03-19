FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,421.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 7,449.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 16,111 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.