TCS Shares Fall After Five Large Trades, Drags Nifty, IT Index

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell over 3% on Tuesday after 2.02 crore shares changed hands in five large trades.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately, according to Bloomberg.

Promoter Tata Sons Pvt. is looking to divest a 0.65% stake in the company, people aware of the matter had told NDTV Profit.

It is looking to sell 2.34 crore shares at a likely price of Rs 4,001 apiece. Through this offer for sale, Tata Sons will raise Rs 9,362 crore or $1.13 billion, which the company is expected to spend on reducing debt.