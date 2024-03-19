NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksTCS Shares Fall After Five Large Trades, Drags Nifty, IT Index
ADVERTISEMENT

TCS Shares Fall After Five Large Trades, Drags Nifty, IT Index

Promoter Tata Sons Pvt. is looking to divest a 0.65% stake in the company.

19 Mar 2024, 10:28 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational (Source: Tata Group/Facebook)</p></div>
Representational (Source: Tata Group/Facebook)

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell over 3% on Tuesday after 2.02 crore shares changed hands in five large trades.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately, according to Bloomberg.

Promoter Tata Sons Pvt. is looking to divest a 0.65% stake in the company, people aware of the matter had told NDTV Profit.

It is looking to sell 2.34 crore shares at a likely price of Rs 4,001 apiece. Through this offer for sale, Tata Sons will raise Rs 9,362 crore or $1.13 billion, which the company is expected to spend on reducing debt.

TCS Shares Fall After Five Large Trades, Drags Nifty, IT Index

On the NSE, the stock fell as much as 3.14% during the day to Rs 4,022 apiece, the lowest since Feb. 27. It was trading 2.95% lower at Rs 4,029.90 per share, compared to a 0.38% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:23 a.m.

The share price has risen 32.11% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.71 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.

Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 10 recommend 'hold,' and as many suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.5%.

ALSO READ

Tata Sons Seeks $1.1 Billion From TCS Share Sale, Terms Show

Opinion
Tata Sons Seeks $1.1 Billion From TCS Share Sale, Terms Show
Read More

The benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.83% lower at 21,871.60 at 10:06 a.m. as the IT bellwether dragged.

The Nifty IT fell over 1% to the lowest level since March 6 as losses in TCS shares weighed on the index.

ALSO READ

Popular Vehicles Shares Debut At 1.9% Discount To IPO Price

Opinion
Popular Vehicles Shares Debut At 1.9% Discount To IPO Price
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT