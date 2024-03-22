ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,309.8 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive day on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,309.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,764.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 13,893 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.80 points or 0.39% higher at 22,096.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 190.75 points or 0.26% up at 72,831.94.
