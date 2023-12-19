FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 601.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers, and mopped up stocks worth Rs 294.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,59,729 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.