NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,314.8 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

07 Aug 2024, 07:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,314.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,801.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 24,455 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.

ALSO READ

Sensex Nifty Rebound After Three-Day Slump, Log Best Day In Eight Sessions: Market Wrap

Opinion
Sensex Nifty Rebound After Three-Day Slump, Log Best Day In Eight Sessions: Market Wrap
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT