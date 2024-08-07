ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,314.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,801.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 24,455 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.
