FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Consecutive Session, Offload Equities Worth Rs 3,375 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the second consecutive session.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,375.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 27th straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,535.79 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 964.6 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 16,062 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed for in the red for the second straight day on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.6 points or 0.4% lower at 24,487.4 and the BSE Sensex ended 368.49 points or 0.46% down at 80,235.59. The NSE Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.49% during the day.

The BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices ended 0.25% down and 0.04% higher, respectively.