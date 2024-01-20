FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 545.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after four days and offloaded stocks worth Rs 719.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Over the extended week, foreign investors have sold Indian equities worth Rs 22,972.7 crore. DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 11,451.3 crore during the period, according to the provisional data.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 13,047 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.