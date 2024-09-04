FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Fifth Straight Session

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 975.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive day and purchased equities worth Rs 97.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 53,178 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.