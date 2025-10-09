FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Day As Nifty Ends Higher

The foreign portfolio investors on Thursday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the third day. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 1,308.16 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 864.36 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 8,347.25 crore.

The FPIs bought stake worth Rs 698.63 crore on Wednesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 4,497 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.

The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.

The benchmark indices slightly underperformed in comparison to the broader market indices. The Nifty 50 index closed near 25,200 and all sectoral indices gained in trade. Nifty 50 ended 0.54% higher at 25,181.80 and Sensex closed 0.49% higher at 82,172.10 on Thursday. The Nifty rose over 0.61% during the day to 25,024.30, while the Sensex was up 0.58% to 81,667.68.

Nifty Metal gained over 2% in trade, emerging as the best performing sector for the day. JSW Steel Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. also gained the most in Nifty.