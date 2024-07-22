FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,444 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 35,797 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.