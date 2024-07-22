NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,444 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

22 Jul 2024, 07:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representational Purposes </p><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image For Representational Purposes

(Source: Unsplash)

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,444 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 35,797 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 21.65 points, or 0.09%, down at 24,509.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.57 points, or 0.13%, down at 80,502.08.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Lower For Second Consecutive Session Ahead Of Budget

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Lower For Second Consecutive Session Ahead Of Budget
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT