FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day Even As Markets Slip

The foreign portfolio investors on Wednesday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the second day. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 81.28 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 329.96 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 8,347.25 crore.

The FPIs bought stake worth Rs 1,448.84 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 5,235 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.

The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.

The benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Wednesday snapped their four-day streak of gains. Nifty 50 ended 0.25% lower at 25,046.15 and Sensex closed 0.19% lower at 81,773.66 on Wednesday. The Nifty fell over 0.4% during the day to 25,008.50, while the Sensex fell 0.34% to 81,646.08.

The Nifty IT remained the only gaining sector for the day ahead of second-quarter earnings season. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most in the Nifty index.