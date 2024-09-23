FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for a second day. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 404.42 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

FPIs in the previous day, had recorded the highest single-day buying so far in 2024.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 1,022.64 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 91,753 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.