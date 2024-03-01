FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day

NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore, according to the NSE.

01 Mar 2024, 06:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@alschim?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Alexander Schimmeck</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/blue-and-white-plastic-pack-lot-AoI2E_7El1w?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 3,814.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 20,004 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.

The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points, or 1.62% up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points, or 1.72% higher at 73,745.35.

