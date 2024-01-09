FPIs Snap Three-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday, after being buyers for three consecutive sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 990.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 104.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,827 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 31 points, or 0.04%, higher at 71,386.21 and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 32 points, or 0.15%, to end at 21,544.85.