FPIs Snap Three-Day Buying Spree To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,691 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up equities worth Rs 327.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Overseas institutional investors sold $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore, worth of equities in January. This is the highest outflow in one year.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 23,173 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.