FPIs Snap Six-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday, after being buyers for six consecutive sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 33.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling, and bought stocks worth Rs 413.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,57,943 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.