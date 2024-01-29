FPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after seven consecutive sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 110 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,221.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 19,664 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.