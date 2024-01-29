ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 110 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after seven consecutive sessions.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 110 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,221.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 19,664 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 385 points, or 1.8%, higher at 21,737.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,240.90 points, or 1.76%, to end at 71,941.57.
