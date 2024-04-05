FPIs Snap Four-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after four days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,659.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second day and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,370.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 10,568 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.