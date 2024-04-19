FPIs Snap Four-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after four days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 129.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven days and offloaded equities worth Rs 52.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 5,639 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.