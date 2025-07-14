FPIs Remain Net Sellers, Offload Equities Worth Over Rs 1,600 Crore
The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the sixth straight day, mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,821 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors remain net sellers of Indian shares on Monday as they offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,629.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the sixth straight day, mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,821.12 crore.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 656 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per National Securities Depositories Ltd. data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 78,557 crore.
In June, financial services stocks received the largest share of FPI inflows. The sector accounted for 61% of total FPI flows during the month, marking the fourth consecutive month of net buying, according to data available on NSDL.
India's benchmark equity indices extended losses to a fourth session on Monday, following a decline in Asian shares and US index futures. Information technology, defence and financial stocks took a beating.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 67.55 points or 0.27% lower at 25,082.3, while the BSE Sensex closed 247.01 points or 0.3% down at 82,253.46.