FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Third Session, Offload Equities Worth More Than Rs 1,700 Crore

There was a spike in activity on the Foreign Portfolio Investor's (FPI) front on Tuesday, with the overseas investors having sold Rs 1,750.03 crore worth of Indian equities in the end, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

FPIs engaged in some heavy buying action and mopped up equities worth Rs 15,594.07 crore, only to offload Rs 17,344.10 crore of Indian stocks and remain net sellers for a third consecutive session.

The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the 14th straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,127.12 crore.

On Tuesday, FPIs had offloaded approximately Rs 803.22 crore worth of stocks while DIIs bought Rs 2,188.47 crore Indian equities; while on Monday they sold approximately Rs 4,115 crore shares. In the last week, they have sold shares worth approximately Rs 1,633 crore.

In November so far, FPIs have sold stock worth Rs 7683 crore while having sold close to Rs 1.47 lakh crore of equities in 2025 thus far, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

The Nifty continued its gaining streak into the third day and settled 0.70% higher at 25,875.80. The Sensex also ended in gains 0.71% higher at 84,466.51.

Nifty ended above crucial 25,800 mark, with gains led by Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. Nifty midcap gains led by Biocon and Gujarat Flurochem while Nifty smallcap gains led by Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. and BLS International Services Ltd.

Sectors ended on a mixed note, of which IT sector emerged as the top sectoral gainer with gains led by Tech Mahindra Ltd. and LTI Mindtree Ltd..