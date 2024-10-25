FPIs Offload Rs 3,036.7 Crore In 20th Consecutive Selling Session
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,024.27 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 22,914.63 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 20th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 24th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,036.75 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,159.29 crore.
In October, including Friday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 100,242.17 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 97,090.83 crore. In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 14,820 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FII flow was net negative in the first fortnight of October. In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report.
The financial services sector saw the largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.
The benchmark equity indices fell for the fourth consecutive week, the longest streak in since five weeks ended Aug. 24. On a daily basis, they continued their downtrend for the fifth session.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 218.60 points or 0.90%, down at 24,180.80 and the BSE Sensex fell 662.87 points or 0.83%, to close at 79,402.29. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.3% and the Sensex fell as much as 1.2%.