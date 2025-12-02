FPIs Extend Selling To A Fourth Session, Dumping Stocks Worth Rs 3,600 Crore
Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,642 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas institutions remained sellers of Indian equities for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,642 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,171 crore in the previous session.
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,765 crore from local equities in November, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. On a year-to-date basis, the outflow amounts to Rs 1.48 lakh crore.
Domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 4,646 crore, extending its buying streak for the 28th straight session. Last month, DII inflow stood at Rs 78,000 crore.
The FPI selloff comes as Indian equity markets declined for the third consecutive day. At close, the BSE Sensex was down 503.63 points or 0.59% at 85,138.27, and the Nifty was down 143.55 points or 0.55% at 26,032.20.
Sentiment remained fragile as the rupee hit a record low of 89.92 against the US dollar, driven by strong dollar demand from corporates, importers and persistent FPI outflows. Profit-booking in private banks also weighed on the indices, overshadowing Monday's record intraday highs.
All sectoral indices closed in the red, with metals, oil and gas, private banks, consumer durables, and media each declining by around 0.5%. The Midcap index closed slightly lower by 0.22%, while the Small-cap index declined by 0.55%.
As per analysts, in the near term, easing hopes of an RBI repo rate cut following robust GDP figures, along with lingering uncertainty over US–India trade talks, may keep investor sentiment cautious.