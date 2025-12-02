FPIs Extend Selling To A Fourth Session, Dumping Stocks Worth Rs 3,600 Crore

Overseas institutions remained sellers of Indian equities for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,642 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,171 crore in the previous session.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,765 crore from local equities in November, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. On a year-to-date basis, the outflow amounts to Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

Domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 4,646 crore, extending its buying streak for the 28th straight session. Last month, DII inflow stood at Rs 78,000 crore.