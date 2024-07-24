FPIs Continue Selling Streak For Second Consecutive Day Post Budget

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,130.9 crore post-budget day, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,137.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 42,595 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.